Rain is back for the weekend, when the heaviest is expected

Today's forecast will be warm and windy again but it's the weekend forecast that has a lot going on with rain and possible storms. Here's the latest!

Friday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and a low of 39. We'll warm quickly today thanks to the southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. The high should end up around 57 degrees. Clouds will slowly increase today as moisture starts to build.

Isolated rain chances start tonight with a low of only 50, much warmer.

Saturday is one of those days where you'll want to check the radar! We'll see spotty, light showers in the morning and early afternoon hours. Then after 4 p.m., heavier showers and isolated storms will start developing to the west and moving into the Tri-State. Rain is likely Saturday evening and overnight and it will be heavy at times. We could see more than 1" of rain in some locations.

Showers continue into Sunday morning but this will be moving off to the east around sunrise. If we did have any lingering rain after sunrise, it would be east of I-71. And everything looks liquid as temperatures will be too warm to support snow.

Temperatures fall on Sunday and barely end up near 40 that afternoon. Later Sunday afternoon, northwest winds will be breezy and a few flurries will be possible as moisture gets picked up off the Great Lakes.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers begin

Low: 50

SATURDAY

Spotty rain, cloudy and windy

Late afternoon showers & storms, heavier rain

High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain likely, gusty winds

Heavy at times

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Morning rain likely

Afternoon flurries

High: 40

