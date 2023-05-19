Rain is back but it's a waiting game today

A cold front is heading toward the Tri-State today but we'll be doing a lot of waiting for rain to fully take over on the radar.
Our Friday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a few stray showers. Any rain that develops this morning will be isolated and short-lived. Temperatures start in the low 60s. The sky will be mostly cloudy at the noon hour and that's still the case at 5 p.m. as temperatures rise to 77. But rain chances late this morning and this afternoon are relatively small.
The best chance for rain has slowed down just a touch, coming in after 9 p.m. for most of the Tri-State, after 10 p.m. east of I-71.
Showers and isolated storms pass through the area overnight as the cold front moves from west to east. The low cools to 55.
Saturday morning starts with light rain but this will exit quickly. We'll get back to a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon hours with a cooler high of 69 degrees.
Sunday is another picture perfect forecast with a low of 48 and high of 74 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind comes in lightly from the northeast.
MORNING RUSH
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 61
FRIDAY
Isolated morning rain
Mostly cloudy, warmer
High: 77
FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers likely
Isolated storms
Low: 55
SATURDAY
Rain exits early
Turning mostly sunny
High: 69
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 48
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 74
