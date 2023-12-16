Rain, gusty winds and possible frozen precipitation ahead for the Tri-State

Yes, this weekend will be messy but the good news is, that's all for tomorrow. Your Saturday and Bengals forecast looks great!
Today will see increasing clouds and above average temperatures from start to finish. There's a chance for a shower or two tonight but that looks to be well after the sun goes down. This means the Bengals game will stay dry with temps right around 50°.
A rainmaker triggers heavy rain starting near midnight and continuing into tomorrow. While the rain amounts are moderate, cold air invades the Tri-State giving us a chance for flurries or snow showers by Monday, making Monday a potential snow globe experience for some areas.
TODAY
Becoming overcast
High: 52
TONIGHT
Chance evening isolated shower
Rain around midnight
Low: 40
SUNDAY
Heavy rain early
Then scattered showers
High: 49
