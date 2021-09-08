Watch
Rain for the Wednesday morning drive

Back to sunshine this afternoon
Posted at 3:04 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 03:04:11-04

Rain is on the move this morning as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State. This system isn't moving fast, so it will take until 9-10 a.m. for rain to clear completely out of our eastern locations. The Cincinnati metro area should dry out by 8:30.

Clouds will still be around until the noon hour and then the sky turns mostly sunny with a high of 79 this afternoon. Humidity will drop, leading to a comfortable evening.

Tonight's temperature dips even more under a mostly clear sky. We should bottom out at 56.

Thursday is another pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky, low dew points and highs ranging from 76-78. There is a slight rain chance in the afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures start to slowly warm over the weekend and settle into the mid 80s for a stretch of days next week.

MORNING RUSH
Spotty showers
A few storms
Low: 66

WEDNESDAY
Early rain, ends by 10 a.m.
Turning mostly sunny
High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 56

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight rain chance
High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 55
