Rain for the morning drive, potentially a little snow too

Showers are moving into the area early this morning giving us the best chance of widespread rain between now and 7 a.m. Scattered showers will continue through 10 a.m. before we see a break in rainfall for several hours. But here's the thing, it may not be JUST rain. To the north this morning, temperatures are closer to the freezing mark so don't surprised if you see a few snow showers. This will not stick.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday morning mix



The bulk of our Monday forecast is mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures only warm to 48 this afternoon. Average highs by mid April are generally in the mid to upper 60s! We could also see a few more isolated showers passing through this evening between 5-10 p.m.

The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures cooling to the mid 30s.

Tuesday's forecast is mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will start to increase a bit more quickly by midweek as highs jump to the low 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be our next best chance to see showers across the Ohio Valley this week.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Isolated snow showers too

Low: 36

MONDAY

Rain likely before 10 a.m.

Isolated late afternoon showers

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Below average temps

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool again

Low: 36

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts