Rain for Christmas

As we wake up this morning on Christmas it is another mild start. Temperatures are around 40 with the chance for some showers as well. Rain chances linger all day but it doesn't look like a washout. But it would be smart to have the umbrella and rain jacket handy for any outdoor activities today.

Baron Rain

We dry out early tomorrow and see a great Thursday. We top out in the low 50s.

This weekend is even warmer as we could hit 60 but rain chances also ramp up so it could be a soggy one for the Bengals game.

TODAY

Cloudy

Off and on rain

High: 47

TONIGHT

Rain ending

Cloudy

Low: 40

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 53

==========