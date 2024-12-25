Rain for Christmas

As we wake up this morning on Christmas it is another mild start. Temperatures are around 40 with the chance for some showers as well. Rain chances linger all day but it doesn't look like a washout. But it would be smart to have the umbrella and rain jacket handy for any outdoor activities today.
We dry out early tomorrow and see a great Thursday. We top out in the low 50s.
This weekend is even warmer as we could hit 60 but rain chances also ramp up so it could be a soggy one for the Bengals game.
TODAY
Cloudy
Off and on rain
High: 47
TONIGHT
Rain ending
Cloudy
Low: 40
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 53
