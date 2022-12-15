Rain finally stops, but flurries return tonight

Well that was a rainy/gross 24 hours in the Ohio Valley! Cincinnati picked up 0.84" of rain on Wednesday and we are still seeing a few light showers early this morning on the radar.

A cold front is finally moving through the area and this will put an end to the lingering light rain and drizzle. Clouds will actually break this afternoon to give us a partly cloudy sky for a few hours. But when it comes to our temperature, don't get too excited today. We are starting in the mid 40s and we'll basically hold steady in the mid 40s most of the day.

More clouds roll through the area in the overnight hours as temperatures cool to 31 degrees. This cloud deck will have some moisture with it and it's possible to see flurries if not isolated snow showers.

Jennifer Ketchmark Overnight moisture



Friday's forecast will be partly cloudy and colder with a high of 40 degrees. Winds will be in from the southwest during the day at 10 to 15 mph so it will feel like the low 30s.

And colder air is going to be a staple for our weekend forecast! Highs will only be in the mid 30s both days with a mostly sunny sky. The wind will still be coming in at 10 mph so it will feel like the mid to upper 20s during the day. But at least it's rain free outlook!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Some drizzle

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Steady temperatures

Turning partly cloudy

High: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated snow showers, flurries

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 26

