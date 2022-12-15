Rain finally stops, but flurries return tonight

Well that was a rainy/gross 24 hours in the Ohio Valley! Cincinnati picked up 0.84" of rain on Wednesday and we are still seeing a few light showers early this morning on the radar.
A cold front is finally moving through the area and this will put an end to the lingering light rain and drizzle. Clouds will actually break this afternoon to give us a partly cloudy sky for a few hours. But when it comes to our temperature, don't get too excited today. We are starting in the mid 40s and we'll basically hold steady in the mid 40s most of the day.
More clouds roll through the area in the overnight hours as temperatures cool to 31 degrees. This cloud deck will have some moisture with it and it's possible to see flurries if not isolated snow showers.
Friday's forecast will be partly cloudy and colder with a high of 40 degrees. Winds will be in from the southwest during the day at 10 to 15 mph so it will feel like the low 30s.
And colder air is going to be a staple for our weekend forecast! Highs will only be in the mid 30s both days with a mostly sunny sky. The wind will still be coming in at 10 mph so it will feel like the mid to upper 20s during the day. But at least it's rain free outlook!
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Some drizzle
Low: 45
THURSDAY
Steady temperatures
Turning partly cloudy
High: 45
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated snow showers, flurries
Low: 31
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Colder
High: 40
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 26
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports