Rain finally returns, how long it's going to last today

It rained.

It's such a simple statement but we haven't had measurable rain over a "trace" amount for 15 days. We needed rain and more is coming!

Soaking showers moved through prior to 6 a.m. and that was likely our heaviest and best coverage of rain in the early morning hours. We'll still see spotty showers developing and moving through for the main morning rush and up into the noon hour as well.

The cold front finally starts to clear our area in the early afternoon hours. This will still keep isolated showers into our eastern locations until 2-3 p.m. but then everyone will see decreasing clouds and dry conditions for the evening drive. Highs only top out at 70 today!

Friday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will jump back to the low 80s tomorrow thanks to a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. And there is a chance of rain that we need to add to the forecast. The weather models over the last 24 hours have started to indicate rain chances starting in the early afternoon as isolated showers and storms. But as we get into the evening hours, scattered storms will be possible, especially to the east. This could have an impact on our Friday night football games.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. It looks like rain should be around Saturday morning but then fade as we approach the noon hour. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of only 70 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Rain chances until the early afternoon

Then clouds move out, cooler

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy

Isolated storm chance after 12 p.m.

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

A few stronger storms

Low: 55

