Rain exits early this morning cooler air moves in

A cold front is moving through the Tri-State this morning and this will bring showers in between now and 7 a.m. After that, rain will move off to the east and the area will dry out for the rest of the day.

WCPO Wednesday morning rainfall

With the front passing early today, winds are set to shift to the northwest and this will start pulling in cooler air today. Highs are expected around 70 degrees this afternoon. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will also gust up to 25 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

WCPO Wednesday's forecast

Under a clear sky tonight, temperatures will cool down quickly. We'll drop to 43 tonight.

Thursday's forecast will be the coolest of the week. Highs are expected in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

We are watching a chance of rain for Friday's forecast. Earlier this week, everything looked dry until Saturday, but the extended models started showing spotty shower chances for Friday and I'm still seeing isolated chances in the newest data rolling in this morning. The day doesn't look like a washout but some outdoor plans could be impacted by rain. Currently, the best chance is from 7 a.m to 4 p.m, but again, spotty in that timeframe.

Scattered showers and storms are again in the forecast on Saturday as temperatures jump to the mid 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Showers fade by 8 a.m.

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 46

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