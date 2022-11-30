Rain exits early, colder air invades

Rain moved through in the overnight hours as a cold front swept across the Tri-State. The majority of our rain should be done by 6 a.m. but it will still be breezy during the morning drive with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph. And when it comes to temperatures, oh boy, it's different!

We'll cool to 34 by 9 a.m. as clouds continue to move out of the area. We'll barely warm during the day, only rising to 38 this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It will also be breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph, so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lows Tonight



The sky turns clear tonight and the wind settles down quite a bit. We'll drop to 23 for a low for a much colder night.

Thursday stays chilly with a high of only 39 degrees but at least it will be mostly sunny.

Friday is looking nice with a high of 53 and a partly cloudy sky. Winds will increase this day from the southwest at 10 mph.

The next best chance for rain is a quick shot for showers on Saturday morning and then we'll be dry the rest of the day with mild temperatures in the upper 50s!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Windy

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Much colder and breezy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Colder

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly, not as windy

High: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold again

Low: 28

