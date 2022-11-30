Rain exits early, colder air invades

Rain moved through in the overnight hours as a cold front swept across the Tri-State. The majority of our rain should be done by 6 a.m. but it will still be breezy during the morning drive with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph. And when it comes to temperatures, oh boy, it's different!
We'll cool to 34 by 9 a.m. as clouds continue to move out of the area. We'll barely warm during the day, only rising to 38 this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It will also be breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph, so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
The sky turns clear tonight and the wind settles down quite a bit. We'll drop to 23 for a low for a much colder night.
Thursday stays chilly with a high of only 39 degrees but at least it will be mostly sunny.
Friday is looking nice with a high of 53 and a partly cloudy sky. Winds will increase this day from the southwest at 10 mph.
The next best chance for rain is a quick shot for showers on Saturday morning and then we'll be dry the rest of the day with mild temperatures in the upper 50s!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Windy
Low: 34
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Much colder and breezy
High: 38
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Colder
Low: 23
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly, not as windy
High: 39
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cold again
Low: 28
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports