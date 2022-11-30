Watch Now
Rain exits early, colder air invades

Much colder Wednesday forecast
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cold Front Update
Posted at 4:23 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 05:39:47-05

Rain moved through in the overnight hours as a cold front swept across the Tri-State. The majority of our rain should be done by 6 a.m. but it will still be breezy during the morning drive with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph. And when it comes to temperatures, oh boy, it's different!

We'll cool to 34 by 9 a.m. as clouds continue to move out of the area. We'll barely warm during the day, only rising to 38 this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It will also be breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph, so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lows Tonight
Lows Tonight

The sky turns clear tonight and the wind settles down quite a bit. We'll drop to 23 for a low for a much colder night.

Thursday stays chilly with a high of only 39 degrees but at least it will be mostly sunny.

Friday is looking nice with a high of 53 and a partly cloudy sky. Winds will increase this day from the southwest at 10 mph.

The next best chance for rain is a quick shot for showers on Saturday morning and then we'll be dry the rest of the day with mild temperatures in the upper 50s!

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Windy
Low: 34

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Much colder and breezy
High: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Colder
Low: 23

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly, not as windy
High: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cold again
Low: 28

