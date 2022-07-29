Rain exits and more comfortable air returns for a few days

A cold front is still influencing the Ohio Valley today but it's officially on its way out of the area!

Isolated showers will be possible this morning as the cold front slowly passes through the Tri-State. This rain will be limited so I don't anticipate any big issues with travel. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and the sky is mostly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy conditions will linger longest today in northern Kentucky and off to the east. This is also an area where I can't rule out an isolated showers redeveloping in the early afternoon. The farther north you are, the faster clouds decrease! Temperatures will end up around 83 for a high today. Dew points are also decreasing, so it will start to feel more and more comfortable.

Jennifer Ketchmark FRIDAY REDS FORECAST



The overnight forecast is mostly cloudy and on the milder side with a low of 61.

Saturday's forecast is picture perfect! The sky will go from mostly cloudy to a partly sunny sky. Temperatures warm to 82, which is a few degrees below normal for late July. But it's the low level of humidity that really makes this forecast comfortable!

Sunday will be another beautiful day with a high of 82 and a partly cloudy sky. There's a very small rain chance later in the afternoon but only down to the south.

Our next cold front arrives early next week with spotty storm chances in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday. Then heat builds for later in the week as highs push into the low 90s for a few days.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Small rise in humidity

High: 82

