Rain exits and leaves cooler air for a few days

Talk about a good, soaking rainfall for the Tri-State! Rainfall totals range from 0.5" to 1.5" across our area, with the heaviest in southeast Indiana.

WCPO Rain Totals

Rain will exit by 6 a.m. and after that, cooler air settles in during the day. Temperatures start at 47 degrees this morning and warm to 60 this afternoon. This is more than 10 degrees below average. Light north winds at 5 to 10 mph are bringing in the cooler air. Our sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today.

WCPO After school forecast

Tonight is cooler as temperatures drop to 41 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.

A rain chance is building for the end of the week but this should mainly be a late day system on Friday and mainly into Friday night. The bulk of our Friday forecast will be dry and partly cloudy as temperatures warm to the mid 60s. Late in the evening, isolated showers begin. But the best chance for rain comes in after 11 p.m.

WCPO Friday rain system

When it comes to the weekend ahead, temperatures will improve quickly! Saturday warms to 70 and Sunday will come in at 72 degrees. The key is when will it rain? Showers move out early Saturday morning and the bulk of that day will be dry. Sunday morning starts dry, but showers are likely to move in for the afternoon hours of Mother's Day.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Drying out

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Cool

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 41

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