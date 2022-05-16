Rain and storms losing strength quickly

Showers and storms may have woken you up overnight but the good news is, nothing turned severe and it's not going to impact our Monday forecast. Get ready for some comfortable air instead!

The sky will be mostly cloudy for the main morning drive with temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will decrease as we get closer to noon and eventually turns mostly clear for the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 70s today. This coupled with lower levels of humidity makes for an ideal Monday forecast, especially if you want to spend some time outside.

Jennifer Ketchmark Mild Monday Temperatures



Tuesday is another fantastic looking forecast as high pressure settles in for the day. We'll start with a low of 54 and warm to 78 that afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny with a west wind at 10 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our more active days this week. A frontal boundary will setup over the Ohio Valley, basically laying across a west to east line. Rounds of showers and storms will then follow that line through our area on both days. We will need to monitor the chance for severe weather with this storm activity, especially on Thursday. As the front lifts a little more to the north that day, we'll have more heat to work with (highs in the low 80s) and higher dew points and moisture levels too. Check back for the latest!

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday Warm Front



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Rain ends by 6 a.m.

Low: 59

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and mild

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Pleasant temp

Low: 58

