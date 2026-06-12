Rain ends early, drier air moves in on Friday

Showers and storms moved through the area overnight but rain will be ending before the peak morning drive. But in bigger news, the level of humidity will drop quite a bit today, giving us more breathable air.

Friday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and it's still going to feel sticky as we head out the door. Temperatures warm to the low 80s this afternoon as a light northwest winds comes into our area. The air will start to feel drier later this afternoon and especially this evening.

Temperatures cool tonight to the low 60s, giving us a really refreshing start to Saturday's forecast. We'll warm to 84 degrees on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity isn't an issue thanks to Canadian high pressure sitting over the Ohio Valley.

A quick-moving area of low pressure comes in on Sunday and this will produce scattered chances for showers and storms. This potential for rain is around throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected with this system.

Cooler and drier air will come in behind this latest cold front. It's going to produce a stretch of really nice days early next week. Highs on Monday only rise to 77 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. You won't notice any humidity in the air either!

MORNING RUSH

Showers end

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Low humidity

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Not as cool

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered thunderstorms

High: 77

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