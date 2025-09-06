Rain early, then gradual cleaning

There’s a slight chance for a few light showers this morning across the Tri-State, but rainfall totals will be minimal and most spots won’t see much more than light rain.

By midday, the clouds and showers move out, leaving behind dry conditions that will stick around through the weekend. After back-to-back cold fronts brought unsettled weather earlier this week, high pressure is now building in, setting the stage for a much more stable stretch of weather. That means a drier outlook, lower humidity, and a preview of fall.

Saturday will feel like the season has changed. Expect some lingering morning clouds, but skies will gradually brighten into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay below normal, topping out near 70 degrees. Combined with the crisp air, it will be an ideal afternoon for outdoor plans.

Sunday is shaping up even better. Mostly sunny skies and highs near 72 will make it one of the most comfortable days we’ve had in a while. If you’re heading north to Cleveland to see the Bengals open their season against the Browns, conditions look nearly perfect: mid-60s at kickoff, a mostly sunny sky, and a light northwest breeze to keep things cool.

Looking ahead, a warming trend begins Monday as highs return to the low and mid-70s. By midweek, summer makes a comeback with highs climbing back into the 80s. This warmer stretch may carry us through next weekend. At the same time, the precipitation outlook remains below normal, which means the Tri-State is likely looking at an extended run of dry weather well into mid-September.

SATURDAY

AM rain chances

Gradual clearing

High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Cooler

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Perfect

High: 72

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 48

