Rain early, cold temps later

Waking up this morning it is soggy and cold. Rain will be following for the majority of the morning. Temperatures for the first half of the day will hover around 40°. Once we move into the afternoon, the back side of the front moves through, drops temperatures and throws us some flurries.

Tomorrow morning snow will be possible again, mainly in SW Ohio and places southwest in Northern Kentucky. While most areas don't get much accumulation, it's not out of the question to get a few quick bursts to give you a dusting.

Tomorrow will also begin a long stretch of well below average temperatures for us. By Monday morning lows will be in the single digits with highs only in the low teens.

Moreover, arctic air will really be felt as soon as Monday as we'll start the day with a -15° wind chill. And the frigid air will hang around most of next week.

Because of this, an Extreme Cold Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Wednesday morning.

Baron Extreme Cold Watch

TODAY

RAIN

Chance Mix

Temps falling in the afternoon

High: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Low: 19

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty morning snow possible

Evening snow showers likely

