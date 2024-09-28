HELENE IMPACTS: Rain continues through the weekend

Friday was a mess thanks to Helene. 2-3 inches of rain fell yesterday with winds topping out close to 70mph in a few areas. You add that to the thousands of power outages that still remain this morning, the rain and storms today won't be welcomed, especially for Duke Energy workers trying to get the power back on for us.

This morning the rain has already moved back in and will be steady for most of the day. At times the rain will pick up and a few storms will be possible to. It's not out of the question for several areas to pick up close to an inch of additional rainfall today.

Winds won't be nearly as gusty today, which is good news for Duke workers, but still steady around 10-15 mph. Temperatures also don't really budge as we're in the upper 60s all day.

Today isn't the last of the rain... Expect to deal with more showers on Sunday and possible lingering for Monday as well. Once we get passed Monday, we dry out and see clearer skies. That will give us chilly fall like mornings and comfortable afternoon highs.

SATURDAY

Overcast

Rain continues

High: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Cloudy

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers

High: 70

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

