Rain chances today with a dry weekend on tap

Rain sticks around until 7/8ish this morning, hopefully out of here even earlier than that.
Mostly cloudy skies for the middle part of the day as temps climb to the low 60s, which will make it the warmest day of the work week.
More rain chances into the evening hours but nothing substantial.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday all look dry! With highs reaching 50,55,65 respectfully.
TODAY
Scattered AM rain
Warmer
High: 63
TONIGHT
Few Showers
Overcast
Low: 40
TOMORROW
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
High: 50
