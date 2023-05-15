Rain chances today but it's not a washout

We are looking at rain chances for the next two days as temperatures cool a bit in the Tri-State.

Our Monday chance for rain is isolated and light. A few showers will be on the radar this morning as you head out the door with a low of 57 degrees. If it's not raining where you live, the sky will be mostly cloudy. We'll stay mostly cloudy during the day and additional light showers will pass this afternoon as well. Temperatures warm to the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a more pronounced chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure is building out to our west and it will bring in scattered showers on Tuesday morning followed for round of showers and storms later that afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will again be cooler, only topping out at 67 degrees.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Storm Chance



Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and ideal. Wednesday is pleasant with a high of 70 and Thursday is a touch warmer at 75. Humidity will be very low on both of these days.

The next chance for rain comes in on Friday and Saturday. A cold front will bring through a line of showers and storms but check back for the exact timing on this system. There is some disagreement in the weather models on the timing.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 57

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Clouds decrease

Low: 50

