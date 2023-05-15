Watch Now
Rain chances today but it's not a washout

More rain in the forecast Tuesday
Posted at 3:27 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 03:29:18-04

We are looking at rain chances for the next two days as temperatures cool a bit in the Tri-State.

Our Monday chance for rain is isolated and light. A few showers will be on the radar this morning as you head out the door with a low of 57 degrees. If it's not raining where you live, the sky will be mostly cloudy. We'll stay mostly cloudy during the day and additional light showers will pass this afternoon as well. Temperatures warm to the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a more pronounced chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure is building out to our west and it will bring in scattered showers on Tuesday morning followed for round of showers and storms later that afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will again be cooler, only topping out at 67 degrees.

Tuesday Storm Chance
Tuesday Storm Chance

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and ideal. Wednesday is pleasant with a high of 70 and Thursday is a touch warmer at 75. Humidity will be very low on both of these days.

The next chance for rain comes in on Friday and Saturday. A cold front will bring through a line of showers and storms but check back for the exact timing on this system. There is some disagreement in the weather models on the timing.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
Low: 57

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 56

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered showers and storms
High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT
Rain fades
Clouds decrease
Low: 50

