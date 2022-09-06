Rain chances sneak in again this afternoon

It's has been a soggy few days across the Tri-State and the chance for rain isn't over yet!

Tuesday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky. It's also possible to see some fog forming as well due to all the moisture still on the ground from the weekend rainfall. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and warm to the upper 70s this afternoon. A lot of today's forecast will be mostly cloudy. It's after 1 p.m. that isolated showers and storms will form and turn scattered for several hours going into this evening. Severe weather is not expected but we will need to watch out for slow moving downpours again.

The soggy pattern finally breaks for Wednesday through Friday. We'll see three days of partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and no rain. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday and then up to the mid 80s on Friday.

Another area of low pressure will come in this weekend bringing storm chances to both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Areas of fog

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon showers and storms

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Finally dry

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 61

