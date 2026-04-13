Rain chances return but it won't be a total washout

Spotty, light rain is on the radar this morning and we'll continue to see hit or miss rain this morning and into the early afternoon hours. It's also going to be breezy for the first half of the day with winds coming in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Later this afternoon, the sky will turn partly cloudy and temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. It's another well-above-average day. Seasonal highs this time of year should be closer to 65 degrees.

We should have a break in rain chances tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy and lows drop to 63, making for another mild night.

Tuesday's weather setup is going to be a little different compared to today's. It's going to be very warm with temperatures topping out in the low 80s. We shouldn't have any rain to deal with in the morning hours, but later in the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be possible, but not guaranteed. This is only a 30% chance for rain. For those that have after school activities or just general plans outside, keep an eye on the radar after 3 p.m.

Wednesday will be warm as well. We'll warm to the low 80s again. When it comes to rain chances, it's only a 30% chance.

The big weather influence this week is a ridge of high pressure sitting over Georgia. This will keep our area on the warm side of the ridge and at times, it will force some rain activity into our region. But it's spotty activity at the most. Once this ridge breaks down and moves east at the end of the week, cooler air will return for next week's forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Light showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Spotty showers at times

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Staying warm

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, very warm

Isolated showers

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm again

Low: 65

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