Rain chances increase as we finish off the work week

We are in for another day that feels like early August. There are some rain chances to discuss as well, especially for Friday's forecast.

Our Thursday morning forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 70s. We'll warm to 83 degrees by the noon hour. This is also the first pitch temperature for the start of today's Reds game. We'll continue warming to 88 degrees with a heat index in the low 90s this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day. There's also a small rain chance, but I wouldn't expect to see a ton on the radar. That rain chance is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The better chance for rain returns on Friday, but it's not a guaranteed chance for rain for the entire area. We'll see spotty showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs end up in the mid 80s and it will still be very muggy outside. While severe weather isn't expected, we could see some decent downpours and gusty winds at times.

A slow-moving cold front will stay to our north on Saturday and while this could result in an isolated shower and storm, rain shouldn't dominate our day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s and yes, it will still be muggy.

Sunday's forecast looks pretty traditional for an August day. The high will rise to 88 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. The forecast should be dry!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Partly cloudy

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain showers

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 69

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