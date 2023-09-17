Rain chances for your Sundey

Waking up this morning we've got some rain around the area. Most of this is staying east of downtown but everyone has the chance to see some. You'll also notice it's not nearly as cool out this morning. Thanks to the clouds and rain we are seeing temps in the upper 50s to get things started.
Despite the early morning rain, we do end up seeing some sunshine throughout the first half of the day. There's a possibility most of your tailgating activities are dry, and maybe even partly sunny as we get closer to kickoff.
The rest of our Sunday will cloud back up by the afternoon. A cold front will likely trigger a few isolated showers or downpours. It's about a 40% chance for any neighborhood to get wet. There's even a smaller chance for a thunderstorm to pop up. Now the timing is a bit concerning because of Oktoberfest and the Bengals game.
The chance for showers is small after noon, but it's not off the table. However, with the front moving through later into the afternoon, this is the more likely time for some isolated showers.
Gradual clearing happens after the front moves through during the early evening and we start the week with sunshine and get warmer next week
THIS MORNING
Sct showers
Mostly Cloudy, not as cool
Low: 57
TODAY
Isolated showers
Some early sun followed by Mostly cloudy
High: 75
TONIGHT
Isolated showers
Drying Out
Low: 54
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfy
High: 74
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports