Rain chances for our Saturday

We hit a record high yesterday with afternoon temps reaching 67. And while today will still be well above average, the script is about to flip.

Starting off this morning we will have temps in the low to mid 40s. Rain is working its way up from the south and will eventually impact the tri-state. It won't be a washout, but expect off and on light rain and gray skies. Temperatures will also be cooler, topping out in the lower 50s.

Winds pick up again during the afternoon and we start to dry out, adding a chilly edge by evening. As night falls, colder air settles in, and temperatures drop quickly, heading toward the upper 20s. We could start Sunday with a few snow showers.

By Sunday, winter fully reclaims the Queen City. Cold air, gusty winds, and low clouds dominate the day, making it feel much colder than the thermometer suggests. Highs struggle to reach the low 30s, and the breeze will bring the wind chills to the teens. Sunday night turns downright cold, with lows falling into the low 20s as the region settles into a true winter pattern.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers

Overcast, cooler

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy and colder

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Overcast and windy

Snow showers possible early

High: 32

