Rain chances and cooler outlook

Rain chances will increase during the morning hours Sunday, with a few storms and heavy downpours possible. By the afternoon, conditions will start to dry out and temperatures will climb to around 88 degrees for the high.

The heat returns Monday with highs near 90 before better storm chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once the midweek system moves through, some relief from the heat is on the way. Temperatures will dip into the 80s on Wednesday and stay there through the weekend.

SUNDAY
AM Rain chances
Isolated thunder
High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
High: 70

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and dry
High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
High: 69

