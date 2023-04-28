Rain chance today, but how big of a deal is it?

Rain is in the forecast for the next 4 days but none of these days will be a total washout. We are here to break it down for you!

Showers were widespread overnight and this activity lifts to the northeast quickly this morning. We should only be left with isolated showers for the morning drive. The majority of us will be looking at a mostly cloudy sky and enjoying milder lows in the mid 50s.

The sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day as we warm to 65 this afternoon. A cold front will pass in the early afternoon hours and this will bring in a quick chance for rain. But at this point, I'm only seeing isolated showers redeveloping between 12-7 p.m. The best chance for this rain will be east of I-75. But again, most of us will be looking at a mostly cloudy afternoon with rain and isolated storms being more of the "exception".

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday afternoon showers



Saturday's forecast starts mostly cloudy and dry. We should get through the early afternoon hours without rain as temperatures warm to 68. But it's later in the afternoon and evening hours that light showers come in from the west. Currently it looks like the best chance for rain for everyone is after 5 p.m. and through the rest of the evening hours.

WCPO Saturday evening rainfall



Sunday's forecast is cooler and rain comes in faster. We'll start at 47 and only warm to 58 on Sunday. The morning hours should be dry and mostly cloudy and then we'll see scattered showers and storms passing through the area starting in the early afternoon hours.

