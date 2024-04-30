Rain around for the morning hours

Rain came through overnight and this will continue on the radar through the main morning rush for some of us. Eventually, rain will move out and we'll get back to sunshine this afternoon.
Temperatures start around 63 with spotty, light to moderate rainfall. By 8 a.m., most of the rain shield will be off to the east. But we cannot rule out a few more isolated showers in our eastern counties like Mason, Adams and Robertson County until the early afternoon hours. Then we'll all collectively see a big decrease in clouds well before the evening rush. Temperatures top out at 75 degrees today.
The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 53 degrees.
Wednesday will be another warm day for us. We'll warm to 81 that afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Thursday is also quiet and a summer preview with a high of 85 degrees.
The next chance for rain comes in on Friday with the latest cold front.
MORNING RUSH
Showers continue
Cloudy
Low: 63
TUESDAY
Rain fades to the east
Turning partly cloudy
High: 75
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 53
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 81
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 57
