Rain and wintry mix early this morning

Waking up this morning it is a "blah" start to Thanksgiving. We've got rain and wintry mix pushing through and our temperatures are in the 30s.

By the second half of the morning, we do dry out and other than some lingering showers off west, we should be dry.

Overall, the Thanksgiving Day Race looks fine at 9 a.m. but it will be cold.

Tomorrow, the BIG changes happen. All the the arctic air up north funnels into the Tri-State. Wind chills will make it feel like the teens the 20s all day with a repeat on Saturday. We could see some pesky flurries tomorrow but overall it should be partly sunny with an afternoon high in the mid 30s.

Heading out to Paycor on Sunday? It will be sunny... but not at all warm. Make sure you pack several layers!

TODAY

Rain/Wintry Mix exit early

Overcast and chilly

High: 43

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 27

TOMORROW

Partly Sunny

Even Colder

High: 34

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========