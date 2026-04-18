Rain and storms today usher in much colder air

Waking up this morning we are tracking rain and storms off to the west. Expect isolated rain through about 9am.
Once we get past 9am, the chances for strong downpours and storms will roll through the area. This will be thanks to the cold front and will quickly drop temperatures as we move through the early afternoon.
After 2pm the cold front is off to the east and we deal with hit and miss showers the rest of the day with windy conditions and temperatures falling to 60 by 5pm.
Heading out to FC Cincinnati match? Bring the coat! It will be cold, windy and hit and miss rain.
Tomorrow is much better. We will be dry and sunny. However, it will be colder and windy. Expect to top out around 60°.
Most of next week looks to be dry as well with temps climbing back into the low to mid 70s.
TODAY
Rain-heavy at times
Isolated Thunderstorms
Small chance for severe weather
High: 71
TONIGHT
Rapidly falling temperatures
Drying out
Low: 39
SUNDAY
Cooler
Partly cloudy
High: 60
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