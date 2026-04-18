Rain and storms today usher in much colder air

Waking up this morning we are tracking rain and storms off to the west. Expect isolated rain through about 9am.

Once we get past 9am, the chances for strong downpours and storms will roll through the area. This will be thanks to the cold front and will quickly drop temperatures as we move through the early afternoon.

Baron Futureview

After 2pm the cold front is off to the east and we deal with hit and miss showers the rest of the day with windy conditions and temperatures falling to 60 by 5pm.

Baron Today

Heading out to FC Cincinnati match? Bring the coat! It will be cold, windy and hit and miss rain.

Tomorrow is much better. We will be dry and sunny. However, it will be colder and windy. Expect to top out around 60°.

Baron Tomorrow

Most of next week looks to be dry as well with temps climbing back into the low to mid 70s.

TODAY

Rain-heavy at times

Isolated Thunderstorms

Small chance for severe weather

High: 71

TONIGHT

Rapidly falling temperatures

Drying out

Low: 39

SUNDAY

Cooler

Partly cloudy

High: 60

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