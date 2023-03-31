Watch Now
Rain and storms today, some may be severe

Friday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to severe weather
Cameron
Posted at 3:32 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 03:32:22-04

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day

Waking Up this morning we are seeing rain already move into the area. Expect showers and even a few storms for the morning commute. This will be part one of two to three rounds of showers and storms today. Winds will also pick up from the southwest at 15 to 35 mph. OUr severe threat isn't until later tonight. As a cold front pushes through that's going to fire up a lot of strong to severe storms to the west of us. How much energy is left when it gets to us is the big question.

Heavy rain will be possible as well which could lead to localized flooding. Some areas may see 1 to 2 inches from start to finish.

A few showers will linger into early Saturday, however the bigger issue is the wind. Winds gusts on Saturday will likely range from 30 to 55 mph. This means we could have more power outages across the area. Expect at least a Wind Advisory to be issued. Scattered showers will wrap up late Saturday as our temperatures start to plummet. Sunday morning will likely be a cold one!

THIS MORNING
Scattered Rain
Few Storms
Temp: 46

FRIDAY
Showers and Storms
Severe Potential Late
High: 64

SATURDAY
Dry and Windy
Gusts close to 60mph
High: 56

