Rain and storms today, some may be severe

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day

Waking Up this morning we are seeing rain already move into the area. Expect showers and even a few storms for the morning commute. This will be part one of two to three rounds of showers and storms today. Winds will also pick up from the southwest at 15 to 35 mph. OUr severe threat isn't until later tonight. As a cold front pushes through that's going to fire up a lot of strong to severe storms to the west of us. How much energy is left when it gets to us is the big question.

Cameron

Heavy rain will be possible as well which could lead to localized flooding. Some areas may see 1 to 2 inches from start to finish.

A few showers will linger into early Saturday, however the bigger issue is the wind. Winds gusts on Saturday will likely range from 30 to 55 mph. This means we could have more power outages across the area. Expect at least a Wind Advisory to be issued. Scattered showers will wrap up late Saturday as our temperatures start to plummet. Sunday morning will likely be a cold one!

THIS MORNING

Scattered Rain

Few Storms

Temp: 46

FRIDAY

Showers and Storms

Severe Potential Late

High: 64

SATURDAY

Dry and Windy

Gusts close to 60mph

High: 56

