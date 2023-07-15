Rain and storms moving in today

The next round of low pressure is quickly coming back into the Ohio Valley. We'll see a chance for showers early this morning but the best storm chances will be later this morning and throughout much of the afternoon.

There's a "marginal risk" for severe storms today. Our main threats will be damaging winds or larger hail. With so many rounds of rain, highs will reach only near 80 degrees. It's looking like later this afternoon around 6-8pm, the rain ends and clouds will gradually clear out.

WCPO Saturday storm threat



Tomorrow's forecast turns dry but hot and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm back to 88 with a heat index closer to 91.

The weather setup for next week is one that will bring storm chances nearly every day. It doesn't mean any one day will be a washout, but the northwest flow above us will push in occasional rounds of showers and storms. Tune in daily next week to get the latest timing on storms.

TODAY

Rain & storms by mid morning

Chance severe weather

High: 80

TONIGHT

Rain ends

Partly cloudy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 88

