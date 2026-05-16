Rain and storms move in

We've got big changes in the forecast as we kick off the weekend.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely right from the morning on Saturday into Saturday evening as a warm front sweeps over the Tri-State.
Rain will start off isolated aa the sun comes up and there's several areas that won't get much if any until closer to the lunch hour. As we move closer to noon, expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop.
There's a chance for any one of the storms to rise to a severe threat, although the chances are low. If we do get a severe thunderstorm, it would be due to a cell packing some gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “Marginal Risk”, 1 out of 5, for severe storms.
By Sunday mornng we dry out and start off in the low 60s Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s, and it’ll be humid. Next week, we will keep the warm, humid conditions generated by a giant high-pressure system sitting off the coast. This is just ahead of some midweek rain and storms again.
THIS MORNING
Partly Cloudy
Rain begins
MORNING LOW 57
TODAY
Marginal Risk severe weather
For storms & rain
HIGH 79
TONIGHT
Still wet
LOW 62
SUNDAY
Chance Early
Then mostly sunny
HIGH 87
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports