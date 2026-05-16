Rain and storms move in

We've got big changes in the forecast as we kick off the weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely right from the morning on Saturday into Saturday evening as a warm front sweeps over the Tri-State.

Rain will start off isolated aa the sun comes up and there's several areas that won't get much if any until closer to the lunch hour. As we move closer to noon, expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop.

There's a chance for any one of the storms to rise to a severe threat, although the chances are low. If we do get a severe thunderstorm, it would be due to a cell packing some gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “Marginal Risk”, 1 out of 5, for severe storms.

WCPO SPC Saturday

By Sunday mornng we dry out and start off in the low 60s Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s, and it’ll be humid. Next week, we will keep the warm, humid conditions generated by a giant high-pressure system sitting off the coast. This is just ahead of some midweek rain and storms again.

THIS MORNING

Partly Cloudy

Rain begins

MORNING LOW 57

TODAY

Marginal Risk severe weather

For storms & rain

HIGH 79

TONIGHT

Still wet

LOW 62

SUNDAY

Chance Early

Then mostly sunny

HIGH 87

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