Rain and storms in the weekend forecast with big changes moving in after

Waking up this morning, it was noticeably cooler and less humid. While the humidity will stay much lower this afternoon we still see temps rise to the mid/upper 80s for some.

We stay dry for the majority, if not all, of our Saturday. We have 2 separate systems moving in over the next 24 hours. A week line of showers and storms will dip south of us late this evening. Around 8pm-midnight we could see a few showers and downpours but mainly in the central and southern half of the tri-state.

Baron Tonight

The humidity spikes higher again tomorrow but due to rain and clouds it shouldn't get too hot. In fact we are only expected to top out in the upper 70s. Your afternoon high will be dependent on how many rounds of showers and storms your area gets as the cold front moves through. By the late afternoon tomorrow, that front pushes through and we dry out and cool off in a big way.

Baron Tomorrow morning

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday brings more sunshine with mid 70s.

Cincinnati could get back to 80 degrees Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine.

Another cold front will bring another chance for rain Thursday, but it likely won't impact temperatures. We stay near 80 into the weekend.

SATURDAY

Spotty late rain

Lower humidity

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain early

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered rain/storms

Humid

High: 77

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