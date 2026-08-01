Rain and storms for our weekend

Today starts with a few light showers but rain becomes more widespread through the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with periods of rain, thunderstorms, and locally heavy downpours. Around a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible during the day, and a few storms could become strong/severe.

Baron Today

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, category 2 out of 5. Showers and thunderstorms continue Saturday night, adding another quarter to around a half inch of rain in many spots before activity briefly eases late at night.

Baron SPC

Sunday stays unsettled as another round of showers and thunderstorms develops, especially from late morning through the afternoon. Highs will again reach the upper 70s to low 80s, but clouds and repeated rainfall will keep temperatures from climbing much higher. Heavy rain remains possible in stronger storms before showers gradually diminish Sunday night.

By Monday, the overall trend turns a little quieter with a mix of clouds and some sunshine, although a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms could still pop up. Tuesday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures, climbing into the mid-80s, but don’t put the umbrella away just yet. A few spotty afternoon showers remain possible as the slow-moving weather system lingers nearby before gradually pulling away later in the week.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Chance showers

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Showers and storms

Heavy rain at times

Marginal Risk of severe weather

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and isolated storms

Mostly cloudy

High: 80

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