Rain and storms for our Friday

We saw some rain last night but the big change comes this morning with the passing warm front. Expect showers and storms for a lot of the area through the first half of the day. There could be some bigger issues if it aligns with commute and back to school times in your area.

Baron This morning

Showers and downpours eventually fizzle out around the noon hour. We get a break from widespread rain and storms but we reset, heat up, and have the potential for more afternoon storms to develop. We hit the upper 80s today with a decent amount of humidity as well. Severe weather doesn't look like an issue this morning but we see more storms develop through the afternoon hours. These could pack a punch and we could get 1 or 2 that brings gusty winds and heavy rain.

Baron This Afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Baron SPC

Both Saturday and Sunday will see decent chances for rain in the afternoon hours with a few storms as well. Sunday looks to be much cooler and that carries into the work week.

OUT THE DOOR

Showers and storms

Overcast

Low: 69

TODAY

Morning rain likely

Isolated afternoon showers and storms

High: 87

TONIGHT

Slight chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Decent morning

afternoon showers and storms develop

High: 88

