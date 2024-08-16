Rain and storms for our Friday

We saw some rain last night but the big change comes this morning with the passing warm front. Expect showers and storms for a lot of the area through the first half of the day. There could be some bigger issues if it aligns with commute and back to school times in your area.
Showers and downpours eventually fizzle out around the noon hour. We get a break from widespread rain and storms but we reset, heat up, and have the potential for more afternoon storms to develop. We hit the upper 80s today with a decent amount of humidity as well. Severe weather doesn't look like an issue this morning but we see more storms develop through the afternoon hours. These could pack a punch and we could get 1 or 2 that brings gusty winds and heavy rain.
The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather.
Both Saturday and Sunday will see decent chances for rain in the afternoon hours with a few storms as well. Sunday looks to be much cooler and that carries into the work week.
OUT THE DOOR
Showers and storms
Overcast
Low: 69
TODAY
Morning rain likely
Isolated afternoon showers and storms
High: 87
TONIGHT
Slight chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
SATURDAY
Decent morning
afternoon showers and storms develop
High: 88
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports