Rain and storm chances today

What a last few days it's been here in the weather department. We've stayed dry, sunny and relatively comfortable for one of the biggest weekends in Cincinnati!.. That starts to change today unfortunately.

You may not notice it right away as some sunshine is possible through the first part of the day but as we move closer to the noon hour expect mostly cloudy skies to build in. It looks like some of us could stay dry for the majority of our Sunday. However, as early as 12-3pm rain will be possible.

Baron Today

The later we move into the afternoon/evening rain and storm chances will increase and eventually be widespread for everyone. No severe weather is expected but make sure if you're outdoors enjoying some of the local events that you head indoors if you hear thunder.

Baron Today

Chances for showers and storms linger overnight and into Monday. It looks like one of those weeks with heat, humidity and afternoon storm chances from start to finish. There will some areas that get little to rain this week while others could get a couple inches. It's been feast or famine in the rain department for the last few months and I'd expect more of the same this week.

TODAY

More humidity

Afternoon rain/storm chances

High: 86

TONIGHT

Storm chances linger

Still warm

Low: 70

MONDAY

More showers and storm chances

Mainly PM

High: 85

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========