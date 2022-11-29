Watch Now
TIMING: When rain returns and the risk for more high wind gusts

How high wind gusts get this time
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 3:25 AM, Nov 29, 2022
Another strong cold front is headed our way and we'll be dealing with rain chances, a few thunderstorms, high wind gusts and then a rapid drop in temperatures.

Tuesday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 40s again. We'll warm to 61 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be in from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. But winds will increase in strength overnight as the cold front passes.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather tonight but this is solely focused on higher wind gusts with the passing cold front.

SPC Outlook Tuesday night
Speaking of the cold front, this is going to bring in isolated showers starting between 5-9 p.m. but this is not our best window for precipitation. The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms increases from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. We'll get downpours at times but the bigger issue would be the chance for some higher wind gusts. As the front passes, wind gusts at 30 to 40 mph will be possible overnight.

Storms by midnight
3 a.m. showers and storms
6 a.m. showers departing
Rain is going to exit quickly on Wednesday morning. For the peak morning drive between 7 to 8 a.m., rain should be done and temperatures will be in the mid 40s. But breezy winds will funnel in cooler air during the day. This means that temperatures FALL to the upper 30s by the noon hour and stay there for the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s as the sky turns mostly sunny.

Thursday is a chilly day with a morning low of 22 and only warming to 38 but at least we'll see a mostly sunny sky.

And then we are back to the mid to low 50s on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southwest wind.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cool, some mist
Low: 42

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Milder, winds increase
High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT
Showers likely, very windy
A few thunderstorms
Low: 47

WEDNESDAY
Early warmth with mostly cloudy conditions
Falling temps, afternoon sunshine, breezy
4 p.m.: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Much colder
Clear sky
Low: 22

