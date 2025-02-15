Rain and flooding concerns today

Starting off this morning, rain has already moved in. If you are in the northern half of the area, freezing rain is also a potential. A few driveways and sidewalks might have some slushy mix on the ground for a bit and will be slippery. Be careful if you're trying to take the dog for a walk or going out to the car.

Rain ramps up throughout the day with widespread showers by late morning and heavier downpours in the afternoon and evening. The central and northern half of the area might get a few hours of dry time in the afternoon but it won't last long. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

A Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon through Sunday, with 2 to 3 inches of rain likely for most areas and some places reaching the 4 inch mark.

After multiple rounds of heavy rain and a chance for embedded thunderstorms, rain changes to snow early Sunday. Expect a quick 1 to maybe even 2 inches of accumulation, with another burst of snow Sunday afternoon as highs hover in the mid-30s.

Once we dry out late tomorrow, temperatures plummet - highs struggle to reach the upper 20s, and overnight lows drop into the teens and single digits through next week. Bundle up!

TODAY

Rain

Most of the day

High: 44

TONIGHT

More Rain

Flooding Concerns

Low: 33

TOMORROW

AM Rain

PM Snow chances

High: 36

