Rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend

Rain moved in last night and it sticks around for the start of your Saturday.

For the most part it will be cloudy and windy today with lingering showers. Temperatures pretty much stay right around the 60 degree mark all day. The cold front moves through by late morning which will switch the winds to the west and those will gust at times to 20 mph. When it comes to rain chances, just be ready for random light spotty showers. We'll see hit or miss rain in the morning hours and then there will actually be some clearing for the midday hours after the cold front swings past. However, don't expect much sunshine. Into the early afternoon you can expect some more spotty light showers to form again.

Overnight into Sunday that wind shifts to the north and will drive in colder air and possibly a few isolated showers. Wind gusts overnight will reach up to 30 mph! Overnight temps will be down to around 47°.

Sunday is another mostly cloudy, dreary and cool day. Temperatures only warm to 56 and the wind will make it feel colder at times. Rain chances are lower on Sunday at 30%, but there will still be potential for some isolated showers at times. That could impact the Bengals game, but it will more than likely be dry, but chilly.

Chilly air continues to dominate the forecast through Tuesday, then we'll warm back into the low 70s to finish next week.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Occasional light showers, breezy

High: 63

TONIGHT

Overcast

Cooler

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers

High: 56

