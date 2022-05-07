Quieter weather ahead, really warm temps next week!

Clinton county remains under a FLOOD ADVISORY until 9 a.m.

We broke a record for single day rainfall at CVG! 1.72 inches of rain fell Friday, beating the previous record of 1.48 inches in 1908.

We're mostly cloudy this morning with a few light showers on radar. Most of us are drying up though. Closer to noon, most of the rain on radar will be gone. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will keep us on the cooler side. There is a small chance for a few lingering showers this evening. These will be spotty, but most of us will stay dry.

Tonight, we eventually see some clearing. Look for a partly to mostly clear night with lows in the 40s.

For Mother's Day, we'll see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s! This is pretty close to where we usually are for this time of year.

Weather for the Reds, Asian Food Fest, and Mother's Day all look good for this weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we're staying dry and warming up! Highs Monday reach the mid to upper 70s! Highs nearing the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday!

SATURDAY:

Cloudy

Spotty showers

High: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Gradually clearing

Cooler

Low: 47

SUNDAY:

Sunny

Near Seasonal

High: 69

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Light wind

Low: 52

