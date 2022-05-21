Watch
Quiet start to Saturday but storms on the way

Thunderstorms starting in the afternoon
Dwayne Slavey
The morning sun in Anderson Township.
Posted at 4:26 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 05:33:08-04

Saturday morning starts off quiet with a partly cloudy sky. Highs today will reach the upper 80s! Expect another hot and muggy day. We do have storms on the way. These will begin in the afternoon in the northwest corner first, then spread to the rest of the Tri-State. We are looking at some of these storms to turn severe. There is a chance for damaging winds, hail, and we cannot rule out a tornado. Half of the Tri-State is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. These thunderstorms continue into the evening and overnight.

SLIGHT & MARGINAL risk for severe weather Saturday.

A big cool-down is on the way for Sunday. Highs will only make it to the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a chance to see a few showers throughout the day. Monday is also another cool day with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance to see rain later this week. Temperatures gradually rise back to the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

SATURDAY:
Mostly sunny start
Afternoon t'storms
High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT:
T'storms continue
Some severe
Low: 63

SUNDAY:
Few showers
Much cooler
High: 71

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy
Cool
Low: 50

