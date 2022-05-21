Quiet start to Saturday but storms on the way

Saturday morning starts off quiet with a partly cloudy sky. Highs today will reach the upper 80s! Expect another hot and muggy day. We do have storms on the way. These will begin in the afternoon in the northwest corner first, then spread to the rest of the Tri-State. We are looking at some of these storms to turn severe. There is a chance for damaging winds, hail, and we cannot rule out a tornado. Half of the Tri-State is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. These thunderstorms continue into the evening and overnight.

A big cool-down is on the way for Sunday. Highs will only make it to the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a chance to see a few showers throughout the day. Monday is also another cool day with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance to see rain later this week. Temperatures gradually rise back to the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny start

Afternoon t'storms

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT:

T'storms continue

Some severe

Low: 63

SUNDAY:

Few showers

Much cooler

High: 71

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy

Cool

Low: 50

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========