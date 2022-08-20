Watch Now
Quiet start before isolated storms

Highs in the 80s
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 6:04 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 06:11:29-04

As you step out the door, you'll notice that it feels muggy. Our dew points will rise this weekend, so expect it to feel sticky outside.

Saturday morning starts on the partly cloudy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds increase this afternoon. That's when the chances for isolated thunderstorms start. These will be hit or miss. Some folks may see rain while others stay dry. Highs for today with reach the mid 80s. By the evening, we'll start to see those isolated storms fade. Tonight, is partly cloudy

Rain and thunderstorms return early Sunday morning and stick around until late morning. In the afternoon, we are expecting thunderstorms. Some of those storms have the potential to be severe. Highs will be in the low 80s. The rain fades later in the evening.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll be dry by the middle of the week. Highs will continue to stay in the 80s.

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Pop-up t'storms
High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mostly dry
Low: 67

SUNDAY
T'storms
Possibly severe
High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Rain fades
Low: 65

