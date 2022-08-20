Quiet start before isolated storms

As you step out the door, you'll notice that it feels muggy. Our dew points will rise this weekend, so expect it to feel sticky outside.
Saturday morning starts on the partly cloudy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds increase this afternoon. That's when the chances for isolated thunderstorms start. These will be hit or miss. Some folks may see rain while others stay dry. Highs for today with reach the mid 80s. By the evening, we'll start to see those isolated storms fade. Tonight, is partly cloudy
Rain and thunderstorms return early Sunday morning and stick around until late morning. In the afternoon, we are expecting thunderstorms. Some of those storms have the potential to be severe. Highs will be in the low 80s. The rain fades later in the evening.
Looking ahead to next week, we'll be dry by the middle of the week. Highs will continue to stay in the 80s.
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Pop-up t'storms
High: 85
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mostly dry
Low: 67
SUNDAY
T'storms
Possibly severe
High: 82
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Rain fades
Low: 65
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports