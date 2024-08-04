Quiet next few days but heat and humidity ramp up

Fog is the name of the game this morning. We are expecting to see a lot of areas with reduced visibility. Expect this to last for the majority of us until around 9am. Once we move past the first half of the morning hours we see this move out and sunshine come into full swing.

While we move into a more "quiet" weather pattern this week with little rain and storm chances, we are looking at heat and humidity ramping up. The next few days will be in the 90s and feeling like the mid to upper 90s with lots of sunshine.

Today we are looking at a high of 90 feeling like 95 in the peak afternoon hours.

Tomorrow and Tuesday will both be low 90s feeling close to 100° at times.

Next rain chance for the area is Tuesday night/Wednesday but right now, that's not looking too promising.

TODAY

Sunny and dry

Hot and humid

High: 90

TONIGHT

Staying warm and muggy

Clear skies

Low: 70

MONDAY

Even Hotter

Staying Sunny

High: 93

