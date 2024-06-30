Quick stretch of nice comfortable air

Yesterday brought some much needed rain to parts of the Tri-State but it also brought some severe weather. The storms knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the Tri-State but now we are on the backside of it and the comfort should move in shortly.

Humidity yesterday was the highest it's been in the month of June, and that is coming off of our warmest week of June since 2005.

This morning is still relatively warm, in the low 70s, but through the day you will notice a change in temperatures and humidity. Today will only have a high of 83° and that will be paired with falling humidity! Expect plenty of sun too!

Tomorrow starts the month of July and it might be even nicer than how we end June. Low temperatures Monday will be into the mid to upper 50s and our highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. All of that plus mostly sunny skies. That comfort won't last long though. By Tuesday we are back near 90° and that heat lasts into the holiday weekend.

Early look at the Fourth of July shows a high of 86 with scattered storms.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 83

TONIGHT

Clear & dry

Cooler!

Low: 57

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 78

