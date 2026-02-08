Quick snow chance this morning with warmth on the way

It's another cold start this morning and we've got some quick chances for snow as well.
While the total accumulation won’t be groundbreaking, where the snow flies...roads might get a slick coating of snow or ice, especially on untreated surfaces, so treat your morning with respect. At least half of the Tri-State won't even see any snowflakes. Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s, and clouds will hang around much of the day. With lingering cold and moisture in the air, bundled up is still the best look.
Beyond the weekend, there’s a hint of moderation. Monday should feel mild by comparison, with sunshine mixing with clouds and highs climbing into the upper 30s. By Tuesday, temperatures could flirt with the mid to upper 40s as clouds stick around.
Later in the week, things settle into a chillier pattern again with highs mostly in the 30s and overnight lows dipping below freezing most nights.
OVERNIGHT
Few clouds
Low: 9
SUNDAY
Chance morning snow
Mainly east of Greater Cincinnati
Dusting > 1"
Chilly
High: 28
SUNDAY NIGHT
Stays mostly cloudy
Low: 17
