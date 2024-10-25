Quick rain chance as we head into the weekend

It's not quite as chilly this morning compared to yesterday but we will still dip to the 40s by sunrise.

As we move throughout the morning we will be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. It doesn't look like rain will be a possibility as you head out the door.

We see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day and temperatures climb back into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be possible and we could see a few downpours in the later afternoon hours but it won't be widespread. We are on pace to see the driest October on record and if we don't get any rain today, we don't have many good chances left.

The weekend will be dry and chilly. Below average both days as we will be in the upper 50s for the majority of the afternoons with sunny skies. Another warm up moves in next week as we will be in the 70s for highs for most of it.

THIS MORNING

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 46

TODAY

Partly cloudy, warmer

Isolated rain chances

High: 74

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cool

Low: 51

TOMORROW

Sunny

Cool

High: 64

