Quick rain chance as we head into the weekend

It's not quite as chilly this morning compared to yesterday but we will still dip to the 40s by sunrise.
As we move throughout the morning we will be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. It doesn't look like rain will be a possibility as you head out the door.
We see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day and temperatures climb back into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be possible and we could see a few downpours in the later afternoon hours but it won't be widespread. We are on pace to see the driest October on record and if we don't get any rain today, we don't have many good chances left.
The weekend will be dry and chilly. Below average both days as we will be in the upper 50s for the majority of the afternoons with sunny skies. Another warm up moves in next week as we will be in the 70s for highs for most of it.
THIS MORNING
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 46
TODAY
Partly cloudy, warmer
Isolated rain chances
High: 74
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cool
Low: 51
TOMORROW
Sunny
Cool
High: 64
