Quick dip in temperatures before a big warm up moves in

After a warm and breezy Saturday, things will be a bit different to wrap up our weekend. We will start in the mid 20s but the winds will be calm so not much not worry about in terms of a wind chill. Even with a lot of sunshine, we will only warm into the upper 30s in the afternoon which is below average. That won't last for long though.

BAron Today

Tomorrow will be warmer and slightly above average in the mid 40s. But that's still the coolest day we deal with this weelk. Most of the day looks dry, but light rain could start to push in as early as the late afternoon. Some of the rain will continue into early Tuesday morning.

Then it's all about the warmth. Starting Tuesday we don't dip below the 50° mark for a high until next week.

The mid 50s continue for Christmas Eve on Wednesday.

Scattered light rain moves back in Wednesday night for Santa, and some of the light rain continues into at least Christmas morning. We get drier in the afternoon, but it will be mostly cloudy and warmer with low 60s.

Baron Christmas

Our record high for Christmas was set just a few years ago in 2021 at 69°. While we won't hit that this year, we could potentially end up in the top 10 warmest Christmases.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 38

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 21

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light p.m. rain

High: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light rain early

High: 55

