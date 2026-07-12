Quick chance of rain today with more heat on the way

It will be mostly cloudy as we cool off into the upper 60s early this morning.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with low 80s. A few spotty showers will pop up in the second half of the day, but a majority of the region stays dry.

We'll spend the first half of the workweek heating up. Monday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The sunshine will be in control Tuesday, helping to push us into the upper 80s. We stay mostly sunny Wednesday as Cincinnati makes a run for 90 degrees.

We'll stay humid the entire workweek, pushing the heat index near 100 in the second half of the week.

Temperatures continue to top out around 90 Thursday and Friday. Most of us will be dry, but a few spotty showers could pop up Thursday.

A small chance for rain returns Saturday, but there's a better chance for scattered showers and storms to hit your backyard next Sunday and Monday.

OVERNIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 66

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Humid

High: 86

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========