Popping above 80° today

It's going to feel like the start to the summer season today, but this comes to an abrupt end when rain rolls in on Friday.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and this will push temperatures into the low 80s. The wind will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Due to low levels of humidity, this gives us an enhanced risk for fires spreading. The NWS has issued a RED FLAG WARNING across much of the area. Basically, no open burning today because fires could spread quickly and get out of control.

Jennifer Ketchmark Red Flag Warning April 20, 2023



We are staying dry tonight with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 61 degrees.

Friday is the day that rain makes a statement! It looks like we'll make it through the peak morning drive with dry conditions and increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms should start moving in after 12 p.m. Then for the rest of the afternoon and evening, widely scattered showers and storms will be on the radar, impacting outdoor plans. Highs will make it to the 70 degree mark.

Jennifer Ketchmark Start of rain on Friday



WCPO Friday evening rain likely



More rounds of rain are likely Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Saturday is looking less rainy! Rain should wrap up before sunrise. The sky will be mostly cloudy and it will be cooler on Saturday with a high of 59 degrees. Winds will be breezy too from the west. It's in the early afternoon hours that isolated showers could redevelop for a few hours, but it's not going to be a lot of precipitation.

Sunday now looks dry too! We'll see a cool high of 51 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Warm and breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Showers and storms likely

Best chance after 10 a.m.

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Heavy at times

Low: 47

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========