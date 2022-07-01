Pop up storms return today with more humidity

Humidity is back and we are starting a streak of days that is best described as "unsettled" weather.

Temperatures are in the low 70s this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. There's a small rain chance as we head out the door, but this is at 20% or less. The better chance for rain today begins in the early afternoon as pop up showers and thunderstorms begin. These are primarily driven by daytime heating and this higher level of humidity. Pop ups will continue through 8 p.m. Today's high rises to 90 with a heat index closer to 93.

Isolated storm chances will be around overnight but if you aren't getting rain, the sky will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. It's also muggy.

So will it rain this weekend and ruin your plans?

Saturday continues to trend drier for the Ohio Valley. Even though the cold front stalls in the region, it looks like showers will be limited during the day. Most of the day will be spent with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. The rain chance is now down to 30% or less.

Sunday is still hovering in the 30-40% chance for rain. Weather models are showing spotty showers and storms not only in the morning hours but again in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high of 87. And yes, it's still muggy. This is probably the day this weekend that could be most impacted by rain and push plans inside.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday Storm Chance



Monday still looks hot and humid for the 4th of July. There's a small rain chance at 20% but more than likely, we'll get very little rain during the day and only popping in the heat of the afternoon. If we did get a few storms, they would die before it's time to light off fireworks.

A hot and humid atmosphere will be dominating the forecast all week next week. This basically breaks down to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

MORNING RUSH

Slight rain chance

More clouds

Low: 73

FRIDAY

Pop up storms

Sticky, partly cloudy

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and storms

Mostly cloudy, humid

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Isolated rain chance

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 87

